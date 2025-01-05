Russians are trying to capture Pokrovsk - “Khortytsia” separate military unit

Russian troops are trying to capture small settlements around Pokrovsk, mostly to the south of the city, to cut off logistical routes, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully countering these attempts.

This was announced by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops “Khortytsia” Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

Details

It's hard to estimate the exact distance, no one measures it, there is no such thing as a clear line. But it should be understood that they are trying to cover the settlements, small villages around Pokrovsk... So far, we don't see the Russians entering the city itself. They are acting more cautiously - he noted.

At the same time, fighting continues in Toretsk, particularly in the city itself. According to the spokesperson, the enemy is trying to destroy buildings, but no significant progress has been made.

“The Russians are likely to believe that their forces will not be enough for Pokrovsk, so they are trying to avoid it,” the spokesman added.

Recall

Intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces continues in the village of Novovasylivka near Pokrovsk .