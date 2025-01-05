ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Russians are trying to capture Pokrovsk - “Khortytsia” separate military unit

Russians are trying to capture Pokrovsk - “Khortytsia” separate military unit

The occupiers are trying to capture small settlements around Pokrovsk to cut off logistics. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully countering the enemy's attempts, avoiding a direct assault on the city.

Russian troops are trying to capture small settlements around Pokrovsk, mostly to the south of the city, to cut off logistical routes, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully countering these attempts.

This was announced by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops “Khortytsia” Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

Details

It's hard to estimate the exact distance, no one measures it, there is no such thing as a clear line. But it should be understood that they are trying to cover the settlements, small villages around Pokrovsk... So far, we don't see the Russians entering the city itself. They are acting more cautiously

- he noted.

At the same time, fighting continues in Toretsk, particularly in the city itself. According to the spokesperson, the enemy is trying to destroy buildings, but no significant progress has been made.

“The Russians are likely to believe that their forces will not be enough for Pokrovsk, so they are trying to avoid it,” the spokesman added.

Recall

Intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces continues in the village of Novovasylivka near Pokrovsk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

