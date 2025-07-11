Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze drones
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of July 11, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an attack by enemy UAVs, urging residents to be careful.
In Kharkiv, an explosion occurred on Friday morning, July 11. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
Details
At 5:20 AM, the Air Force warned of a group of attack UAVs heading towards Kharkiv.
Explosion in Kharkiv! The enemy is attacking the city with "Shaheds" - there are still attack drones in the air. Be careful!
This information was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
"An explosion occurred in the city. The danger of strikes remains. Kharkiv and Kharkiv district – to shelters!" Syniehubov urged.
Recall
On the night of July 11, Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, damaging private homes and the central hospital. As a result of the strike, three people were injured.
