Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze drones

In Kharkiv, an explosion occurred on Friday morning, July 11. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

At 5:20 AM, the Air Force warned of a group of attack UAVs heading towards Kharkiv.

Explosion in Kharkiv! The enemy is attacking the city with "Shaheds" - there are still attack drones in the air. Be careful! - Terekhov wrote at 5:33 AM

This information was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"An explosion occurred in the city. The danger of strikes remains. Kharkiv and Kharkiv district – to shelters!" Syniehubov urged.

On the night of July 11, Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, damaging private homes and the central hospital. As a result of the strike, three people were injured.

