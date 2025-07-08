$41.730.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Number of injured in Kharkiv after the Russian attacks on July 7 has increased: new data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 571 views

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on July 7 in the Kholodnohirskyi district increased to 39, including 3 children. In total, 1 person died and 40 were injured in the Kharkiv region; the enemy used various types of weapons.

Number of injured in Kharkiv after the Russian attacks on July 7 has increased: new data

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on July 7 in the Kholodnohirskyi district increased to 39, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Oblast Military Administration, during the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 7 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, 1 person died, 40 people were injured, including 3 children.

He indicated that the enemy attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv with 6 UAVs.

"In the city of Kharkiv, a 35-year-old woman died, 39 people were injured, including 3 children - 8-year-old and 17-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl," Syniehubov reported updated data compared to the 34 injured reported earlier.

Already 71 injured from morning Russian attacks in Kharkiv, one person died07.07.25, 16:36 • 1816 views

In the village of Buzove, Vovchansk community, according to the head of the Oblast Military Administration, a 73-year-old woman was injured.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv Oblast: 13 unguided aerial missiles; 1 Iskander M/KN-23 missile; 8 KABs; 23 Geran-2 type UAVs; 2 FPV drones.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in the city of Kharkiv, 24 buildings, 19 cars, 4 shops were damaged; in Kupyansk district, a house was damaged (Kupyansk city); in Chuhuiv district, a private house was damaged (Buzove village).

Addition

On July 7, the enemy launched two targeted drone attacks on Kharkiv - between 05:20 and 05:40 and between 10:20 and 10:30, using 10 UAVs, presumably "Geran-2", according to the prosecutor's office, on civilian objects in Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv.

As a result of the attack, a 34-year-old woman died.

As of 9:00 PM on July 7, it was known that 82 people had been injured or suffered acute shock. Among the victims were 8 children: four girls and four boys.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

