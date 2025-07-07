Already 71 injured from morning Russian attacks in Kharkiv, one person died

In Kharkiv, which suffered two drone strikes by Russian troops this morning, the number of injured has risen to 71, and one person died in the hospital, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, the number of injured has increased to 71 people, including 7 children. Another woman, unfortunately, died in the hospital. - Terekhov wrote.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, as a result of Russian UAV strikes on Kharkiv on July 7 between 5:20 and 5:45 in the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts, 36 people were injured, including four children: two brothers, aged 7 and 11, sustained injuries from glass fragments, a three-year-old girl had an acute stress reaction, and another three-year-old girl had an explosive injury and acoustic barotrauma.

The number of people who sustained injuries or acute shock in the Kholodnohirskyi district due to the repeated Russian strike has increased to 34. Among the injured are two boys aged 7 and 17, as well as two girls aged 14 and 9. The children were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

"A 34-year-old woman, who sustained severe injuries as a result of the Russian UAV attack on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, died in the hospital," the prosecutor's office clarified.

