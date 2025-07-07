Already 71 injured from morning Russian attacks in Kharkiv, one person died

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 3758 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 16735 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
08:27 AM • 32966 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 51186 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 95343 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 48578 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 74233 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 135311 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 130409 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 253464 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3.7m/s
29%
744mm
Popular news
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 51923 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shownJuly 7, 05:19 AM • 49639 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 86135 views
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: details08:09 AM • 45706 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 23438 views
Publications
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 572 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 95343 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 87231 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 193754 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 407294 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 24316 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 253464 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 99311 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 218961 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 243883 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Already 71 injured from morning Russian attacks in Kharkiv, one person died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53 views

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured by Russian drone strikes has increased to 71, including 7 children. One woman died in the hospital after sustaining injuries.

Already 71 injured from morning Russian attacks in Kharkiv, one person died

In Kharkiv, which suffered two drone strikes by Russian troops this morning, the number of injured has risen to 71, and one person died in the hospital, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, the number of injured has increased to 71 people, including 7 children. Another woman, unfortunately, died in the hospital.

- Terekhov wrote.

Addition

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, as a result of Russian UAV strikes on Kharkiv on July 7 between 5:20 and 5:45 in the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts, 36 people were injured, including four children: two brothers, aged 7 and 11, sustained injuries from glass fragments, a three-year-old girl had an acute stress reaction, and another three-year-old girl had an explosive injury and acoustic barotrauma.

The number of people who sustained injuries or acute shock in the Kholodnohirskyi district due to the repeated Russian strike has increased to 34. Among the injured are two boys aged 7 and 17, as well as two girls aged 14 and 9. The children were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

"A 34-year-old woman, who sustained severe injuries as a result of the Russian UAV attack on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, died in the hospital," the prosecutor's office clarified.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 20 injured already07.07.25, 15:38 • 519 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9