Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 20 injured already

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 20, the National Police reported on Monday, writes UNN.

As of 3:10 PM, 20 injured citizens aged 19 to 84 are known - reported the police.

Currently, the police have received 44 reports of injuries and damage to citizens' homes and property.

Addition

The enemy carried out another massive shelling of Zaporizhzhia using UAVs. According to the police, houses, civilian infrastructure facilities, a university building and dormitories, as well as citizens' vehicles were damaged.

