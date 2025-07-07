Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 20 injured already

$41.730.01
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
08:27 AM • 33237 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 48679 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 253613 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
+33°
3.7m/s
29%
744mm
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 52661 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shownJuly 7, 05:19 AM • 50379 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 87599 views
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: details08:09 AM • 46984 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 24629 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 826 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 87696 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 24703 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 253610 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 99442 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 219087 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 244000 views
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 20 injured already

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of the Russian attack, the number of injured has increased to 20 people aged 19 to 84. Houses, civilian infrastructure, a university building and dormitories, as well as vehicles, were damaged.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 20 injured already

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 20, the National Police reported on Monday, writes UNN.

As of 3:10 PM, 20 injured citizens aged 19 to 84 are known

- reported the police.

Currently, the police have received 44 reports of injuries and damage to citizens' homes and property.

Addition

The enemy carried out another massive shelling of Zaporizhzhia using UAVs. According to the police, houses, civilian infrastructure facilities, a university building and dormitories, as well as citizens' vehicles were damaged.

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia on July 7: the number of injured increased to 1707.07.25, 13:51 • 667 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
National Police of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
