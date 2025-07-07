$41.730.01
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
08:27 AM • 19689 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
07:42 AM • 38666 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
07:09 AM • 72488 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM
July 7, 03:41 AM • 41540 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
July 6, 12:18 PM • 69895 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
July 6, 08:52 AM • 133772 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
July 6, 06:37 AM • 129872 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM
July 5, 05:41 PM • 246670 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 4, 03:30 PM • 395958 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia on July 7: the number of injured increased to 17 7 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 497 views

As a result of the occupiers' attack on Zaporizhzhia on July 7, the number of injured increased to 17 people. Four were hospitalized, 11 received emergency care, and two more are undergoing examination.

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia on July 7: the number of injured increased to 17

Zaporizhzhia was attacked by the Russian occupation army on July 7. The shelling resulted in the destruction or damage of a number of buildings. The number of injured, according to the latest data from the Regional Military Administration, has increased to 17 people, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the occupiers' attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has increased to 17 people. According to current data, 4 people have been hospitalized. It is also noted that doctors provided emergency care to 11 people. Two more people are undergoing examination.

Recall

On Monday, July 7, Russian occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia. There were hits on residential buildings, a university building, and enterprises in the regional center. This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A few hours ago, it was known that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia had increased to 11.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Zaporizhzhia
