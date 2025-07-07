Explosions in Zaporizhzhia on July 7: the number of injured increased to 17 7 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the occupiers' attack on Zaporizhzhia on July 7, the number of injured increased to 17 people. Four were hospitalized, 11 received emergency care, and two more are undergoing examination.
Zaporizhzhia was attacked by the Russian occupation army on July 7. The shelling resulted in the destruction or damage of a number of buildings. The number of injured, according to the latest data from the Regional Military Administration, has increased to 17 people, UNN reports.
Details
As a result of the occupiers' attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has increased to 17 people. According to current data, 4 people have been hospitalized. It is also noted that doctors provided emergency care to 11 people. Two more people are undergoing examination.
Recall
On Monday, July 7, Russian occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia. There were hits on residential buildings, a university building, and enterprises in the regional center. This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
A few hours ago, it was known that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia had increased to 11.