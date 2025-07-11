$41.770.07
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

On the morning of July 11, the enemy attacked the center of Kharkiv with "Shaheds", hitting residential buildings and a medical facility. Damage to a three-story building and a fire were recorded, information about casualties is being clarified.

Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hit

On Friday morning, July 11, the enemy attacked the center of Kharkiv with "Shaheds". This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

He clarified that the strike hit a residential area, and there are preliminary reports of casualties.

In the city center, as a result of enemy shelling, a working medical facility was damaged - according to initial information, windows were blown out there, but the building is still being inspected

- wrote Terekhov.

Number of injured in Kharkiv after the Russian attacks on July 7 has increased: new data08.07.25, 08:57 • 1267 views

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that at 05:35, the enemy launched a strike, presumably with a Shahed-type UAV, on the Saltivskyi district of the city.

A hit was recorded on a three-story building and in the yard. The building was damaged, structural elements caught fire – the fire area is about 20 sq.m.

- Syniehubov reported.

At the same time, according to him, there has been no information about casualties at this time.

Recall

In Kharkiv, on Friday morning, July 11, an explosion occurred. At 5:20, the Air Force warned about a group of attack UAVs heading towards Kharkiv.

Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are wounded11.07.25, 04:03 • 1862 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Shahed-136
Kharkiv
