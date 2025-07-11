Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are wounded

On the night of Friday, July 11, Russians attacked Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the city, Halyna Minaieva, informs UNN.

Details

According to her, 3 people were injured as a result of the attack, and they are currently receiving medical assistance.

Around 01:00, the enemy struck Chuhuiv again. In the central part of the city, 2 private households were destroyed, and surrounding houses were significantly damaged. The building of the Chuhuiv Central Hospital also suffered significant damage. - said Minaieva.

She indicated that in another microdistrict of the city, Shahed drones also hit, causing damage to private households.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. All services have gone out and are working on site," added the mayor of Chuhuiv.

