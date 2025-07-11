$41.770.07
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 04:18 PM • 15592 views
July 10, 02:43 PM • 93054 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
July 10, 01:59 PM • 106126 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 57986 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
July 10, 01:06 PM • 55378 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 41373 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 80294 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 27942 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31596 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 107845 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 70130 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

On the night of July 11, Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv, damaging private houses and the central hospital. As a result of the strike, three people were injured.

On the night of Friday, July 11, Russians attacked Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the city, Halyna Minaieva, informs UNN.

Details

According to her, 3 people were injured as a result of the attack, and they are currently receiving medical assistance.

Around 01:00, the enemy struck Chuhuiv again. In the central part of the city, 2 private households were destroyed, and surrounding houses were significantly damaged. The building of the Chuhuiv Central Hospital also suffered significant damage.

- said Minaieva.

She indicated that in another microdistrict of the city, Shahed drones also hit, causing damage to private households.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. All services have gone out and are working on site," added the mayor of Chuhuiv.

Recall

In Kyiv, the number of injured as a result of the Russian attack increased. The previous evening, a man who was injured in the attack that occurred on the night of July 10 sought medical attention.

Zelenskyy called on partners to increase investments in Ukrainian air defense amid intensified Russian attacks10.07.25, 13:28 • 1446 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Chuhuiv
