Zelenskyy called on partners to increase investments in Ukrainian air defense amid intensified Russian attacks

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
10:35 AM • 2075 views
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 9035 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 19275 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 48378 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 25353 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 51905 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 146304 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78716 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 83468 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109667 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+29°
5.8m/s
53%
742mm
Popular news
Kyiv residents broadcast air defense operations during the night attack of "Shaheds" on social mediaJuly 10, 01:55 AM • 9601 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 24494 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters06:16 AM • 13072 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg07:25 AM • 4025 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 8691 views
Publications
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 48378 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 61340 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 67292 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 73754 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 146304 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 138023 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 267618 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 447177 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 276234 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 384881 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy called on partners to increase investments in Ukrainian air defense amid intensified Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 467 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, called on partners to increase investments in Ukrainian air defense and the production of missiles and drones. He emphasized the need to stop Russian air attacks and offered to share Ukrainian experience and technologies.

Zelenskyy called on partners to increase investments in Ukrainian air defense amid intensified Russian attacks

Ukraine's partners must increase investment in air defense and the production of missiles and drones by our state amid intensified Russian air attacks, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, UNN reports.

Details

We must stop Russian drones and missiles. This means more air defense supplies, more investment in interceptor drones, air defense systems, and of course, missiles.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state also called on all of Ukraine's partners to increase investment in Ukraine's defense amid intensified Russian strikes.

I call on all our partners – increase your investments. At a time when Russia is escalating its attacks on Ukraine, we cannot have a shortage of funding for drone production.

- Zelenskyy urged.

He also called on all companies from Europe, the United States, and other parts of the world to support Ukrainian air defense and drone production.

Three dozen countries and hundreds of companies are represented at the conference today. And we must reach a level where Ukrainian air defense and drone sectors are supported by companies not only from Ukraine, but also from Europe, the United States, and others.

- the President added.

Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine is ready to share its experience and technologies with partners. The developments that are currently protecting Ukraine, according to him, will also be able to protect Europe.

Ukraine has some of the most advanced drone technologies in the world, both for offense and defense. And we are ready to share this expertise and these technologies with our partners. Ukraine needs investments. You need skills and technologies. What we are developing to protect Ukraine will also help protect you.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russians are constantly launching hundreds of drones at Ukraine. In this way, the invaders want to sow fear so that Ukrainians flee the country.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9