Zelenskyy called on partners to increase investments in Ukrainian air defense amid intensified Russian attacks

Ukraine's partners must increase investment in air defense and the production of missiles and drones by our state amid intensified Russian air attacks, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, UNN reports.

Details

We must stop Russian drones and missiles. This means more air defense supplies, more investment in interceptor drones, air defense systems, and of course, missiles. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state also called on all of Ukraine's partners to increase investment in Ukraine's defense amid intensified Russian strikes.

I call on all our partners – increase your investments. At a time when Russia is escalating its attacks on Ukraine, we cannot have a shortage of funding for drone production. - Zelenskyy urged.

He also called on all companies from Europe, the United States, and other parts of the world to support Ukrainian air defense and drone production.

Three dozen countries and hundreds of companies are represented at the conference today. And we must reach a level where Ukrainian air defense and drone sectors are supported by companies not only from Ukraine, but also from Europe, the United States, and others. - the President added.

Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine is ready to share its experience and technologies with partners. The developments that are currently protecting Ukraine, according to him, will also be able to protect Europe.

Ukraine has some of the most advanced drone technologies in the world, both for offense and defense. And we are ready to share this expertise and these technologies with our partners. Ukraine needs investments. You need skills and technologies. What we are developing to protect Ukraine will also help protect you. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russians are constantly launching hundreds of drones at Ukraine. In this way, the invaders want to sow fear so that Ukrainians flee the country.