Infrastructure and houses damaged in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian attack: consequences shown

Overnight, 13 enemy drones were destroyed in the Dnipro region, but the Russian attacks damaged infrastructure, residential buildings and an industrial enterprise, and there were no casualties, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

In the evening and at night, units of the Vostok military group destroyed 13 drones in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. However, the enemy attack did not go without consequences. Infrastructure in Samarivsk district was damaged. A fire broke out. Three private houses and an outbuilding were also damaged. In Dnipro, three high-rise buildings were damaged. One of them caught fire and was extinguished by rescuers - Lysak wrote.

According to him, the occupants fired at Nikopol district with Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. They hit the district center and Marhanets community.

"There is destruction on the territory of the industrial enterprise," Lysak said.

"There were no casualties or injuries everywhere," said the RMA chairman.

The State Emergency Service reported that rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the night attack by Russian Federation in Dnipropetrovs'k region and showed the extent of the destruction.

In particular, it was reported that the roof of a nine-story residential building caught fire in Dnipro as a result of shelling, and the fire was extinguished.

