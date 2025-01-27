ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 90161 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100635 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108576 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103840 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135719 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103794 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113447 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Infrastructure and houses damaged in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian attack: consequences shown

Infrastructure and houses damaged in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian attack: consequences shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29633 views

Units of the Vostok military group destroyed 13 enemy drones in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. However, the attack damaged infrastructure, residential buildings and an industrial enterprise, and there were no casualties.

Overnight, 13 enemy drones were destroyed in the Dnipro region, but the Russian attacks damaged infrastructure, residential buildings and an industrial enterprise, and there were no casualties, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

In the evening and at night, units of the Vostok military group destroyed 13 drones in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. However, the enemy attack did not go without consequences. Infrastructure in Samarivsk district was damaged. A fire broke out. Three private houses and an outbuilding were also damaged. In Dnipro, three high-rise buildings were damaged. One of them caught fire and was extinguished by rescuers

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, the occupants fired at Nikopol district with Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. They hit the district center and Marhanets community.

"There is destruction on the territory of the industrial enterprise," Lysak said.

"There were no casualties or injuries everywhere," said the RMA chairman.

The State Emergency Service reported that rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the night attack by Russian Federation in Dnipropetrovs'k region and showed the extent of the destruction.

In particular, it was reported that the roof of a nine-story residential building caught fire in Dnipro as a result of shelling, and the fire was extinguished.

Enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with drones at night: critical infrastructure was targeted, fire was reported27.01.25, 08:19 • 30466 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

