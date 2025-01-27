Enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with drones at night: critical infrastructure was targeted, fire was reported

Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk region with drones, a fire was reported, and there were no casualties, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

A series of explosions occurred in the Carpathian region. Last night, the enemy attacked the region several times using attack drones. Critical infrastructure facilities were targeted. No casualties have been reported so far. A fire was reported. Relevant services are working at the scene - Onyshchuk wrote.

