Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Russia attacks the capital with drones
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army launched attack UAVs across Ukraine. Air defense was operating in Kyiv.
On the night of January 27, the sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv. The enemy is attacking the capital with strike drones. UNN reports this with reference to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the air raid alert map.
Details
Explosions in Kyiv were heard at approximately 02:39. Shortly before this, an alarm was declared in the capital.
Attention! City of Kyiv! Stay in shelters! Enemy attack UAV over the north-eastern part of the city