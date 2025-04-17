In Nikopol, Russians killed two men with heavy artillery

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two men were killed and five more were injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Nikopol from heavy artillery, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Two men, 56 and 61 years old, died in Nikopol. The Russians killed them by shelling the city with heavy artillery. Five people were injured, four of them are in hospital in serious condition - wrote Lysak.

According to him, a fire broke out. A shop, a cafe, private houses, outbuildings, cars and a bus stop were damaged.

