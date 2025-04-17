The enemy attacked Dnipro: three dead, including a child, and 30 injured, including 5 children

In Dnipro, 3 people died in a terrorist attack, including a child. Also, 30 people, including 5 children, were injured. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday night, the city of Dnipro was attacked by drones, resulting in numerous casualties and destruction.

According to official information, three residents died, including a child. Another 30 people were injured, including 5 children. The victims are currently receiving medical assistance, and the condition of some is assessed as serious.

As a result of the attack, residential buildings, student dormitories, an educational building and a food industry enterprise were damaged. Several cars were destroyed and damaged. Fires broke out in the city, covering various districts. Rescuers worked at the sites: 173 State Emergency Service specialists and almost 40 units of special equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences.

Let us remind you

Yesterday evening, terrorists shelled Dnipro.

As a result of the Russian attack in Dnipro: two dead, 16 wounded, including children