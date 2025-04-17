The enemy attacked Dnipro: three dead, including a child, and 30 injured, including 5 children

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2762 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10269 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12700 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16113 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22324 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37587 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49370 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64708 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83605 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113516 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1544 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13314 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83583 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85344 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96606 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2870 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14072 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111083 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53458 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53167 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

The enemy attacked Dnipro: three dead, including a child, and 30 injured, including 5 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3434 views

Three people, including a child, died in Dnipro as a result of a terrorist attack. 30 people were injured, including 5 children, houses and infrastructure were damaged.

The enemy attacked Dnipro: three dead, including a child, and 30 injured, including 5 children

In Dnipro, 3 people died in a terrorist attack, including a child. Also, 30 people, including 5 children, were injured. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday night, the city of Dnipro was attacked by drones, resulting in numerous casualties and destruction.

According to official information, three residents died, including a child. Another 30 people were injured, including 5 children. The victims are currently receiving medical assistance, and the condition of some is assessed as serious.

As a result of the attack, residential buildings, student dormitories, an educational building and a food industry enterprise were damaged. Several cars were destroyed and damaged. Fires broke out in the city, covering various districts. Rescuers worked at the sites: 173 State Emergency Service specialists and almost 40 units of special equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences.

Let us remind you

Yesterday evening, terrorists shelled Dnipro.

As a result of the Russian attack in Dnipro: two dead, 16 wounded, including children17.04.25, 00:14 • 2672 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Dnipro
Ukraine
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98