As a result of the Russian attack in Dnipro: two dead, 16 wounded, including children

The number of victims in Dnipro has increased to 2 people after another attack by the occupiers. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, another death has already been reported in Dnipro. An elderly woman lost her life.

As of this hour, 16 people are known to have been injured. Among them are three children: a nine-month-old girl and boys aged six and eleven. Fortunately, doctors assess their condition as satisfactory.

Medics continue to work. Therefore, five adults were hospitalized and are receiving the necessary assistance.

Recall

A series of explosions thundered in Dnipro. A young woman died as a result of the enemy strike, and a 9-month-old baby was among the injured.

