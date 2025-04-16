Terrorist attack in Dnipro: a woman died, a baby was injured

A young woman died in Dnipro as a result of a terrorist attack, and an infant was among the wounded. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration, seven victims are known in advance, including a 9-month-old girl.

Doctors provided the infant with the necessary assistance at the scene of the tragedy, her condition is currently assessed as satisfactory.

Also, unfortunately, a young woman died as a result of enemy shelling.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that a series of explosions rang out in the city of Dnipro. As a result of this enemy UAV attack, fires broke out in the city and residential buildings were damaged. In addition, two children were injured.

