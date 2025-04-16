In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15746 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61419 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163269 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83966 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113717 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89530 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141349 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38998 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62920 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43003 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163269 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154590 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141349 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97981 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41197 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41504 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41961 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43726 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3108 views

As a result of the UAV attack in Dnipro, fires broke out and residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary data, two children were injured, the authorities are clarifying the information.

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

Several fires broke out in Dnipro due to a UAV attack, two children were injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, two children were injured. We are clarifying all the data 

- Lysak said.

He stressed that the air alert is still ongoing and urged to take care of safety.

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro16.04.25, 22:41 • 4824 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Brent
$66.25
Bitcoin
$84,314.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.31
Золото
$3,336.87
Ethereum
$1,588.86