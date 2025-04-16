In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

Several fires broke out in Dnipro due to a UAV attack, two children were injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, two children were injured. We are clarifying all the data - Lysak said.

He stressed that the air alert is still ongoing and urged to take care of safety.

