A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

The attack of enemy drones on Dnipro continues - explosions are heard in the city, UNN reports with reference to local Telegram channels.

"Loud. A series of explosions," the message reads.

In addition, according to Telegram channels, power partially disappeared in Dnipro after the explosions.

This information has not been officially confirmed yet.

The Air Force warned that enemy drones were moving towards Dnipro.