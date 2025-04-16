Explosions were heard in Dnipro

Explosions rang out in Dnipro. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

We do not ignore the air alert.

Take care of safe places. Take care of yourself and your loved ones - said Lysak.

Let us remind

Earlier, the Air Force informed about the detection of enemy UAVs in this area.

Explosions heard in Dnipro: preliminary reports indicate damage to private homes and cars