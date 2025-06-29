Enemy attack on Lviv region: part of Drohobych without electricity

Russians attacked Drohobych district with drones and missiles. There was a hit on an industrial infrastructure object. Power outages occurred in parts of Drohobych.

This was reported by Stepan Kulyniak, head of the Drohobych district administration, on Facebook, according to UNN.

A difficult night for our district. The enemy attacked us with drones and missiles. There were many explosions, we have a hit on an industrial infrastructure object. A large-scale fire broke out - wrote Kulyniak.

He noted that all emergency services are working on site, information is being clarified.

Due to the shelling, power outages occurred in part of Drohobych. Energy workers are already working on restoring it. As of now, there are no reports of casualties or fatalities. - stated Kulyniak.

Addition

On the night of Sunday, June 29, the enemy attacked Lviv Oblast with combat drones and cruise missiles.

Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Poltava Oblast. In the Kremenchuk district, efforts are ongoing to eliminate the consequences of a hit. 1614 household and 58 legal consumers in 18 settlements of Lokhvytsia and Velyka Bahachka communities were left without electricity.