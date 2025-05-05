Made business on trophy weapons: dealers from four regions of Ukraine were detained

$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
02:12 PM • 7540 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 58809 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM • 103978 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

May 5, 06:08 AM • 113104 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 152292 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM • 176947 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211678 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 109729 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 103361 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103003 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 59114 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 59400 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 49771 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 41501 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 38184 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 12865 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
May 5, 06:29 AM • 103978 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
May 5, 06:08 AM • 113104 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211678 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 100147 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 38299 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 41619 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 49885 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 28403 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 45953 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

Made business on trophy weapons: dealers from four regions of Ukraine were detained

Kyiv

 2014 views

SBU detained 4 criminals who tried to sell weapons taken from the combat zone. The weapons were hidden in household appliances and forest belts, and then sold.

Made business on trophy weapons: dealers from four regions of Ukraine were detained

Four businessmen who tried to establish illegal sales of "trophy" weapons in various regions of Ukraine were detained. This was reported by the SBU, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of complex measures, 4 businessmen were detained who illegally took weapons from the areas of former hostilities and tried to sell them to criminal proceedings. Among the items seized from the attackers are Russian grenade launchers, Kalashnikov assault rifles, explosives and anti-tank mines

- the message reads.

Thus, in the Zaporozhye and Lviv regions, two defendants were exposed who sold "trophy" machine guns to the western region of Ukraine. According to the SBU, they first disassembled the weapons into components, and then hid them in the bodies of refrigerators and in the cavity of metal doors. In this way, they sent "Kalash" to customers through postal services. At the same time, the parcels were declared as "household goods."

Another businessman from Nikopol was exposed in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Together with his brother, he traded anti-tank grenade launchers. One took weapons from the front territories in the Zaporozhye direction, and the other looked for "clients" among the local criminal element.

Another "entrepreneur" was detained in the Mykolaiv region. According to the SBU, he set up a cache with combat grenades in a forest belt near his private house. He offered the hidden ammunition to his acquaintances with a criminal past. Currently, all detainees have been notified of suspicions of illegal handling of weapons and ammunition or explosives.

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 7 years in prison

- reported in the SBU.

In Donetsk region, a battalion commander was detained, who "imposed tribute" on the fake combat payments of his subordinates - SBU
05.05.25, 16:31 • 3792 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
War
Crimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Nikopol, Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Mykolaiv
