Made business on trophy weapons: dealers from four regions of Ukraine were detained

Four businessmen who tried to establish illegal sales of "trophy" weapons in various regions of Ukraine were detained. This was reported by the SBU, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of complex measures, 4 businessmen were detained who illegally took weapons from the areas of former hostilities and tried to sell them to criminal proceedings. Among the items seized from the attackers are Russian grenade launchers, Kalashnikov assault rifles, explosives and anti-tank mines - the message reads.

Thus, in the Zaporozhye and Lviv regions, two defendants were exposed who sold "trophy" machine guns to the western region of Ukraine. According to the SBU, they first disassembled the weapons into components, and then hid them in the bodies of refrigerators and in the cavity of metal doors. In this way, they sent "Kalash" to customers through postal services. At the same time, the parcels were declared as "household goods."

Another businessman from Nikopol was exposed in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Together with his brother, he traded anti-tank grenade launchers. One took weapons from the front territories in the Zaporozhye direction, and the other looked for "clients" among the local criminal element.

Another "entrepreneur" was detained in the Mykolaiv region. According to the SBU, he set up a cache with combat grenades in a forest belt near his private house. He offered the hidden ammunition to his acquaintances with a criminal past. Currently, all detainees have been notified of suspicions of illegal handling of weapons and ammunition or explosives.

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 7 years in prison - reported in the SBU.

