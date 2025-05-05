In Donetsk region, a battalion commander was detained, who "imposed tribute" on the fake combat payments of his subordinates - SBU

$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 7508 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 58779 views

May 5, 08:41 AM • 58779 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 103941 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

May 5, 06:08 AM • 113071 views

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 113071 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 152276 views

May 3, 09:33 AM • 152276 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM • 176935 views

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 176935 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211666 views

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211666 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 109728 views

May 2, 06:22 PM • 109728 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 103361 views

May 2, 06:05 PM • 103361 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103003 views

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103003 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 59114 views

May 5, 05:19 AM • 59114 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 59400 views

May 5, 07:29 AM • 59400 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 49771 views

May 5, 07:50 AM • 49771 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 41501 views

May 5, 08:03 AM • 41501 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 38184 views

May 5, 08:45 AM • 38184 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 12835 views

01:53 PM • 12835 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

May 5, 06:29 AM • 103941 views
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 103941 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 5, 06:08 AM • 113071 views
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 113071 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211666 views

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211666 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 100146 views

May 3, 04:30 AM • 100146 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 38277 views

May 5, 08:45 AM • 38277 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 41598 views

May 5, 08:03 AM • 41598 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 49861 views

May 5, 07:50 AM • 49861 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 28401 views

May 4, 04:24 PM • 28401 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 45951 views

May 4, 04:30 AM • 45951 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

In Donetsk region, a battalion commander was detained, who "imposed tribute" on the fake combat payments of his subordinates - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3582 views

The SBU detained a battalion commander in the Donetsk region, who demanded "kickbacks" from his subordinates for fictitious payments. In a month, he received UAH 920,000, he faces 10 years in prison.

In Donetsk region, a battalion commander was detained, who "imposed tribute" on the fake combat payments of his subordinates - SBU

In one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region, a scheme was exposed, according to which the commander demanded "kickbacks" from subordinates for accruing allowances for fictitious participation in battles. In March alone, he illegally enriched himself by almost a million hryvnias. He is currently in custody with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 49 million. He faces 10 years in prison.

This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

SBU and SBI officers, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, liquidated a scheme of illegal accrual of increased payments in one of the brigades. As a result of joint actions in Donetsk region, the commander of a battalion of a military unit was detained for demanding "kickbacks" from subordinates for accruing fictitious allowances allegedly for participating in battles on the front line

- the statement reads.

According to the SBU, the battalion commander's subordinates, with his assistance, received allowances of UAH 100,000 allegedly for going to the line of contact throughout the month.

However, as the investigation found out, the military personnel of this unit were not "at zero" for so long. From this money, the military had to "deduct" UAH 40,000 to the commander.

In case of refusal to pay "tribute", the battalion commander threatened his subordinates with real assignments "to zero".

It was documented that in this way, in March alone, the official received UAH 920,000 in "kickbacks"

- added the SBU.

According to the SBU, the battalion commander hoped to receive approximately the same amount in April, but did not manage to do so - he was detained "red-handed" while receiving a bribe. Currently, the detainee has been notified of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits and extortion.

The offender is in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 49 million. He faces up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property

- the SBU said. 

In Mykolaiv region, the SBU detained a 57-year-old official: she was spying for the benefit of the occupiers29.04.25, 10:32 • 3166 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
