In Donetsk region, a battalion commander was detained, who "imposed tribute" on the fake combat payments of his subordinates - SBU

In one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region, a scheme was exposed, according to which the commander demanded "kickbacks" from subordinates for accruing allowances for fictitious participation in battles. In March alone, he illegally enriched himself by almost a million hryvnias. He is currently in custody with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 49 million. He faces 10 years in prison.

This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

SBU and SBI officers, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, liquidated a scheme of illegal accrual of increased payments in one of the brigades. As a result of joint actions in Donetsk region, the commander of a battalion of a military unit was detained for demanding "kickbacks" from subordinates for accruing fictitious allowances allegedly for participating in battles on the front line - the statement reads.

According to the SBU, the battalion commander's subordinates, with his assistance, received allowances of UAH 100,000 allegedly for going to the line of contact throughout the month.

However, as the investigation found out, the military personnel of this unit were not "at zero" for so long. From this money, the military had to "deduct" UAH 40,000 to the commander.

In case of refusal to pay "tribute", the battalion commander threatened his subordinates with real assignments "to zero".

It was documented that in this way, in March alone, the official received UAH 920,000 in "kickbacks" - added the SBU.

According to the SBU, the battalion commander hoped to receive approximately the same amount in April, but did not manage to do so - he was detained "red-handed" while receiving a bribe. Currently, the detainee has been notified of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits and extortion.

The offender is in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 49 million. He faces up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property - the SBU said.

In Mykolaiv region, the SBU detained a 57-year-old official: she was spying for the benefit of the occupiers