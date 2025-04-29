In Mykolaiv region, the SBU detained a 57-year-old official: she was spying for the benefit of the occupiers

$41.740.01
The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future
07:23 AM • 4860 views

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 9550 views

06:48 AM • 10699 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 21204 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 52695 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 55714 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 41828 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 34619 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 47713 views

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 38424 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

April 28, 10:46 PM • 19284 views

Blackout in Europe: Spain and Portugal recovering from massive power outage

April 28, 11:07 PM • 10417 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 15172 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 15430 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

02:17 AM • 12270 views
07:23 AM • 4860 views

Exclusive

07:19 AM • 9550 views

06:48 AM • 10699 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 28508 views

Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 47713 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 19654 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 39932 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 39627 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 146644 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 60479 views
Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

In Mykolaiv region, the SBU detained a 57-year-old official: she was spying for the benefit of the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The SBU detained a 57-year-old employee of the Pervomaisk City Council, who was spying on the Armed Forces in the south. She faces life imprisonment for treason.

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a woman in the Mykolaiv region who was engaged in espionage activities in favor of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the SBU press center, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a 57-year-old employee of one of the departments of the Pervomaisk City Council was spying on units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the south of the country. She recorded and transmitted to the Russians the bases, routes of movement, number and names of military equipment of Ukrainian troops heading to the front line.

The woman transmitted the information to a spy chat bot, which is managed by another traitor who is hiding in occupied Donetsk. We are talking about Serhiy Lebedev, who has the pseudonym "лохматий".

The occupiers planned to use the received intelligence data to prepare new terrorist attacks and attacks on the southern regions of Ukraine.

After the detention, the woman's computer equipment and mobile phones, which the attacker used in subversive activities in favor of the occupiers, were found and seized. Based on the collected data, the woman was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The woman is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Prepared terrorist attacks on the order of the Russian Federation: SBU detained a couple of traitors in Dnipro28.04.25, 10:31 • 3874 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
Ukraine
Donetsk
