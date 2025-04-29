In Mykolaiv region, the SBU detained a 57-year-old official: she was spying for the benefit of the occupiers

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a woman in the Mykolaiv region who was engaged in espionage activities in favor of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the SBU press center, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a 57-year-old employee of one of the departments of the Pervomaisk City Council was spying on units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the south of the country. She recorded and transmitted to the Russians the bases, routes of movement, number and names of military equipment of Ukrainian troops heading to the front line.

The woman transmitted the information to a spy chat bot, which is managed by another traitor who is hiding in occupied Donetsk. We are talking about Serhiy Lebedev, who has the pseudonym "лохматий".

The occupiers planned to use the received intelligence data to prepare new terrorist attacks and attacks on the southern regions of Ukraine.

After the detention, the woman's computer equipment and mobile phones, which the attacker used in subversive activities in favor of the occupiers, were found and seized. Based on the collected data, the woman was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The woman is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Prepared terrorist attacks on the order of the Russian Federation: SBU detained a couple of traitors in Dnipro