Prepared terrorist attacks on the order of the Russian Federation: SBU detained a couple of traitors in Dnipro

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 21330 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 25085 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 31876 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 60425 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 108101 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 93901 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 68180 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 138333 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 67430 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52539 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 15018 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 12543 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 14421 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 18036 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 19400 views
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 21330 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 138333 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 115267 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 143761 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 193832 views
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 108101 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 44532 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 79833 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 70465 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 73971 views
Prepared terrorist attacks on the order of the Russian Federation: SBU detained a couple of traitors in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1432 views

The couple set up 6 caches with explosives for terrorist attacks in Dnipro. They face life imprisonment for treason and illegal manufacture of explosives.

Prepared terrorist attacks on the order of the Russian Federation: SBU detained a couple of traitors in Dnipro

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a couple of traitors who were preparing terrorist attacks in Dnipro on the order of the enemy. This was reported by the SBU press center, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendants set up 6 caches with homemade explosives and F-1 grenades on the territory of the regional center and its surroundings. Later, the Russians planned to recruit a new group of agents, whose goal was to detonate charges in crowded places.

In addition, the attackers recorded the consequences of the arson of the post office. It was committed by other Russian agents who were detained by SBU operatives.

This time, a 42-year-old contract soldier from one of the military units and his 24-year-old wife were arrested. The woman was recruited through a Telegram channel, and the man was engaged in subversive activities.

During the search, they discovered and seized new homemade explosive devices disguised as thermoses and reinforced with self-tapping screws, as well as telephones and SIM cards used to communicate with the Russian curator.

The perpetrators have been notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);
    • Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of ammunition or explosives);
      • Part 2 of Art. 263-1 (illegal manufacture of an explosive device committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

        The detainees are currently in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

        Among those detained is a functionary of Murayev's party. SBU exposed five more pro-Russian agitators21.04.25, 16:59 • 3829 views

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        WarCrimes and emergencies
        Dnipro
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Telegram
