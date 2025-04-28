Prepared terrorist attacks on the order of the Russian Federation: SBU detained a couple of traitors in Dnipro

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a couple of traitors who were preparing terrorist attacks in Dnipro on the order of the enemy. This was reported by the SBU press center, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendants set up 6 caches with homemade explosives and F-1 grenades on the territory of the regional center and its surroundings. Later, the Russians planned to recruit a new group of agents, whose goal was to detonate charges in crowded places.

In addition, the attackers recorded the consequences of the arson of the post office. It was committed by other Russian agents who were detained by SBU operatives.

This time, a 42-year-old contract soldier from one of the military units and his 24-year-old wife were arrested. The woman was recruited through a Telegram channel, and the man was engaged in subversive activities.

During the search, they discovered and seized new homemade explosive devices disguised as thermoses and reinforced with self-tapping screws, as well as telephones and SIM cards used to communicate with the Russian curator.

The perpetrators have been notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of ammunition or explosives);

Part 2 of Art. 263-1 (illegal manufacture of an explosive device committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The detainees are currently in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

