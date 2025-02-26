The enemy carried out almost two dozen attacks in Nikopol region during the day: two people were wounded

Two people were injured in the strikes on Nikopol district, an industrial enterprise and infrastructure were damaged, as well as several dozen houses. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

In the evening, two people were injured in a shelling in Nikopol region. A 70-year-old man was hospitalized. He is in moderate condition. A 78-year-old woman will recover at home - Lysak said.

In total, the Russians carried out almost two dozen attacks with artillery and UAVs during the day. The aggressor hit Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Chervonohryhorivska communities.

An industrial enterprise and infrastructure were damaged. 11 private houses, 6 outbuildings, 2 solar panels, cars, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged. The occupiers used a kamikaze drone to hit the Velykomykhailivska community in the Synelnykivskyi district. 3 private houses were damaged, power lines were damaged - said the head of RMA.

Recall

Enemy forces conducted two air strikes on the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region. Three local residents were injured in the attacks, and more than 30 private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

