Two air strikes in Kharkiv region: what is known about the victims and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy forces conducted two air strikes on the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region. Three local residents were injured in the attacks, and more than 30 private houses and outbuildings were damaged.
Enemy troops continue to attack the civilian population of Kharkiv region. This is reported by the Kharkiv RMA, UNN reports.
Details
Today terrorists carried out two air strikes on Zolochiv village in Bohodukhiv district.
One of the explosions, allegedly from a guided aerial bomb, occurred near a private residence, where a 67-year-old local resident was injured. The explosion damaged more than 30 private houses, dozens of outbuildings and a greenhouse.
The second strike also did not leave without victims - two people were injured: A 68-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man. All of the victims were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction due to the shock they experienced. The exact extent of the damage and the number of victims are currently being investigated.
