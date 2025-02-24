Russians strike Kharkiv with a missile launcher, damaging a civilian enterprise

The enemy hit Kharkov with a KAB, and a civilian enterprise in the Kiev region was damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the mayor of Kharkov Igor Terekhov.

Details

On Monday, February 24, 20025, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. According to the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, a civilian enterprise came under enemy attack.

At four in the morning, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with a KAB. The attack actually took place on the outskirts of the city in the Kyiv district. A civilian enterprise was hit. Fortunately, no one was injured - the official said in a post.

"As for the destruction and damage, the information is being clarified," added Igor Terekhov.

Zelensky names the number of Patriots needed to protect against Russia