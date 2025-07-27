Russia stated that it allegedly prefers a diplomatic settlement of the war, but justified the full-scale invasion by saying that diplomatic means "became impossible." The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, also called future relations with Ukraine "a theoretical question" and said that it should be postponed until the goals of the so-called "SVO" are fulfilled, writes UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

When asked how relations between Russia and Ukraine would be built after the fulfillment of the tasks of the so-called "SVO", Peskov said that "this is a theoretical question now."

First, the problem needs to be resolved, and we need to fix the fulfillment of the tasks facing the "SVO." We have repeatedly said that it is better for us to do this by political and diplomatic means. The "SVO" continues when these means became impossible. First, the situation needs to be resolved, and then we can think about how relations will be built - he added.

Recall

