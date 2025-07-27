Weather forecast: Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms, severe heat expected in the south

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 05:25 PM • 12480 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 30842 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 40892 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 69559 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 178162 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 76311 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 70075 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 115527 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42627 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 56618 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.6m/s
70%
748mm
Popular news
Not only will they be disconnected, but also drained: Russian sailors and paratroopers will not be able to "normally" celebrate their professional holidaysJuly 26, 07:57 PM • 13567 views
Fought on Ukraine's side: politician from pro-Russian "Alternative for Germany" may be expelled from the partyJuly 26, 08:42 PM • 6424 views
Enemy strike on Sumy: three civilians injuredJuly 26, 09:53 PM • 3428 views
ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumnJuly 26, 11:27 PM • 5806 views
Asteroid 2024 YR4 will bypass Earth but may collide with the Moon: terms and threats to the planet named12:25 AM • 2660 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 178158 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 115525 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 162325 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 135506 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 155260 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Georgia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 13439 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 15218 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 15455 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 16852 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 259896 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Sukhoi Su-27
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Weather forecast: Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms, severe heat expected in the south

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2628 views

On Sunday, July 27, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. Rains, thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls will pass in the west, Vinnytsia region, Zhytomyr region, partly in Kyiv region, Cherkasy region, Kirovohrad region, Odesa region and Mykolaiv region. Severe heat up to 38° is expected in the south and southeast.

Weather forecast: Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms, severe heat expected in the south

On Sunday, July 27, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate, in some places significant rains, thunderstorms, and in the afternoon in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s will pass in the western, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and in some places in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind will be north-easterly, in the west in the afternoon changing to southerly, 7-12 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 25-30°, in the west of the country 21-26°; in the south and south-east 29-34°, in the southern part severe heat 35-38°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness and rain are expected on Sunday. The air temperature will be 27-29°.

Medic's Day and Trade Workers' Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated today27.07.25, 06:30 • 1426 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Vinnytsia Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9