Weather forecast: Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms, severe heat expected in the south

On Sunday, July 27, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate, in some places significant rains, thunderstorms, and in the afternoon in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s will pass in the western, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and in some places in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind will be north-easterly, in the west in the afternoon changing to southerly, 7-12 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 25-30°, in the west of the country 21-26°; in the south and south-east 29-34°, in the southern part severe heat 35-38° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness and rain are expected on Sunday. The air temperature will be 27-29°.

