Medic's Day and Trade Workers' Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated today

Today, July 27, Ukraine celebrates Trade Workers' Day and Medic's Day, reports UNN.

Medic's Day in Ukraine

According to the President's decree in 2023, Medic's Day in Ukraine is celebrated annually on July 27.

Currently, medics in Ukraine work in difficult conditions, they are under constant threat, as Russians shell, in particular, hospitals. Medical workers often work in difficult conditions: during air raids, in operating rooms without light, in bomb shelters.

Also, many medics and doctors have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine and daily save Ukrainian soldiers under shelling.

The Ministry of Health reported that, according to the Order of St. Panteleimon, in 3 years of full-scale invasion, Russia killed at least half a thousand Ukrainian medics. These are doctors, nurses, junior medical workers, combat medics. They became the enemy's target on the battlefield, in stabilization points, in operating rooms and offices, on the street, at home, on the way to work.

On July 10, on the Day of Remembrance of Medical Workers who died due to Russian aggression, Valentina Ginburg, Director of the Healthcare Department of the Kyiv City State Administration, reported that 63 medical workers in the capital died during the hostilities.

World Day for Grandparents, the Elderly and the Elderly

The World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly will be celebrated for the fifth time in 2025 on July 27 – a Sunday.

The late Pope Francis established the Day for Grandparents and the Elderly in the Church in 2021.

Hamburger's Birthday

It was on July 27, 1990, that American gastronome Louis Lassen sold the first hamburger in his hometown of New Haven.

It was Louis who placed a traditional German beefsteak between two round buns, added sauce and lettuce.

In 1904, the hamburger gained widespread popularity at the World's Fair in St. Louis. However, for another 30 years, Americans preferred hot dogs, fried chicken, and Italian pizza.

The star hour for burgers came in the early 1930s, when Kansan Walter Anderson founded the first chain of White Castle Hamburger diners, whose menu included hamburgers as the main dish.

And the history of a successful hamburger business began in 1948, when the McDonald brothers and Ray Kroc met in San Bernardino, California, and McDonald's was created.

Trade Workers' Day in Ukraine

Traditionally, on the last Sunday of July, Trade Workers' Day is celebrated in Ukraine. This holiday is dedicated to everyone who works daily in the trade sector, providing society with necessary services and goods.

Officially, Trade Workers' Day in Ukraine was introduced by Presidential Decree No. 381/95 of June 5, 1995.

Day of the Holy Great Martyr and Healer Panteleimon

Today, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine honors the memory of the Great Martyr and Healer Panteleimon. In the folk tradition, this day is known as the feast of Panteleimon or Palii. Saint Panteleimon is considered the patron saint of the sick, doctors, and military personnel. People turn to him with prayers for healing.

