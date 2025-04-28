$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 7472 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 13102 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 22351 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 51049 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96401 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 88459 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 64759 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 130118 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66812 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52035 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Publications
Exclusives
Opendatabot: Revenue of restaurants and hotels increased by 10% in 2024 - McDonald's is the leader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

In 2024, the revenue of Ukrainian restaurants and hotels increased by 10% — to UAH 28.22 billion. McDonald's became the leader, whose revenue increased by almost a third and reached UAH 16.84 billion.

Opendatabot: Revenue of restaurants and hotels increased by 10% in 2024 - McDonald's is the leader

In 2024, Ukrainian restaurants and hotels had a higher income, which increased by 10% and amounted to UAH 28.22 billion. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

The total income of the Restaurant and Hotel Index increased by 10% last year - to UAH 28.22 billion, according to the Opendatabot Index. The year was successful for everyone: despite the fact that 8 representatives of the list increased their income, only 6 of them were able to make a profit based on the results of the period. The top ten included 6 restaurant chains, 2 ready-meal suppliers and 2 hotels

- reports Opendatabot.

According to the information, the leader was McDonald's, whose income increased by almost a third, to UAH 16.84 billion, and profit reached UAH 1.59 billion. This is the largest profit among all businesses in the top ten.

The second place was taken by the company "Contract Prodrezerv 5" from Dnipropetrovsk region, increasing its income by 1.5 times to UAH 4.44 billion. Its profit increased by 1.6 times and reached UAH 122.7 million.

How the year went in the transport and logistics sector: only half of Ukraine's leading companies made a profit 21.04.25, 09:55 • 3232 views

"Puzata Hata" (Operkom company) took the third place among the leaders with the largest increase in income for the year - 1.5 times (UAH 1.47 billion). However, the companies finished this year with a loss of UAH 37.4 million.

The Index includes three positions occupied by KFC brand operators:

  • the company "Testy Food" with an income of UAH 1.03 billion and a decrease in profit by 5.7 times to UAH 29 million, took the 4th place;
    • "Global Restaurant Group-Ukraine", whose income increased by 19% to UAH 982.9 million, but losses amounted to UAH 155.8 million, took the 5th place;
      • "DTS-Kharkiv" with an income of UAH 771.9 million and a reduction in profit by 30 times - to UAH 10.5 million, took the 6th place. read also: The number of companies owning large land banks in Ukraine has decreased sharply.

        The seventh and eighth steps were shared by hotel operators: Parktur (Bukovel) and the International Business Center (Hilton Kyiv). Their revenues increased by 31% and 27%, respectively. However, Parktur's profit decreased by 50 times to UAH 40.6 million, and the International Business Center generally suffered losses of UAH 169 million

        -notes Opendatabot.

        The 9th place was taken by the company "Atomservice", whose income decreased almost 7 times, and profit - 33 times, to UAH 16.3 million.

        The top 10 is closed by "Dominos Pizza Ukraine" (Domino's Pizza). The chain increased its income by 1.5 times to UAH 550 million and halved its losses: to UAH 16.6 million.

        Top 10 Retail Leaders of Ukraine by Revenue in 2024 - Opendatabot18.03.25, 10:14 • 13295 views

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        EconomyFinance
        Ukraine
