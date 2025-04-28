Opendatabot: Revenue of restaurants and hotels increased by 10% in 2024 - McDonald's is the leader

In 2024, Ukrainian restaurants and hotels had a higher income, which increased by 10% and amounted to UAH 28.22 billion. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

The total income of the Restaurant and Hotel Index increased by 10% last year - to UAH 28.22 billion, according to the Opendatabot Index. The year was successful for everyone: despite the fact that 8 representatives of the list increased their income, only 6 of them were able to make a profit based on the results of the period. The top ten included 6 restaurant chains, 2 ready-meal suppliers and 2 hotels - reports Opendatabot.

According to the information, the leader was McDonald's, whose income increased by almost a third, to UAH 16.84 billion, and profit reached UAH 1.59 billion. This is the largest profit among all businesses in the top ten.

The second place was taken by the company "Contract Prodrezerv 5" from Dnipropetrovsk region, increasing its income by 1.5 times to UAH 4.44 billion. Its profit increased by 1.6 times and reached UAH 122.7 million.

"Puzata Hata" (Operkom company) took the third place among the leaders with the largest increase in income for the year - 1.5 times (UAH 1.47 billion). However, the companies finished this year with a loss of UAH 37.4 million.

The Index includes three positions occupied by KFC brand operators:

the company "Testy Food" with an income of UAH 1.03 billion and a decrease in profit by 5.7 times to UAH 29 million, took the 4th place;

"Global Restaurant Group-Ukraine", whose income increased by 19% to UAH 982.9 million, but losses amounted to UAH 155.8 million, took the 5th place;

"DTS-Kharkiv" with an income of UAH 771.9 million and a reduction in profit by 30 times - to UAH 10.5 million, took the 6th place.

The seventh and eighth steps were shared by hotel operators: Parktur (Bukovel) and the International Business Center (Hilton Kyiv). Their revenues increased by 31% and 27%, respectively. However, Parktur's profit decreased by 50 times to UAH 40.6 million, and the International Business Center generally suffered losses of UAH 169 million -notes Opendatabot.

The 9th place was taken by the company "Atomservice", whose income decreased almost 7 times, and profit - 33 times, to UAH 16.3 million.

The top 10 is closed by "Dominos Pizza Ukraine" (Domino's Pizza). The chain increased its income by 1.5 times to UAH 550 million and halved its losses: to UAH 16.6 million.

