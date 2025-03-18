Top 10 Retail Leaders of Ukraine by Revenue in 2024 - Opendatabot
The total revenue of the top 10 retail companies in Ukraine amounted to UAH 457.32 billion. The largest revenue is generated by "ATB-Market" - UAH 181.09 billion.
According to Opendatabot data for 2024, the total revenue of the top 10 retail companies in Ukraine amounted to UAH 457.32 billion, which is 23.42% more compared to the previous year, UNN writes.
The leader of the industry remains "ATB-market" (Dnipropetrovsk region), which managed to earn UAH 181.09 billion, which is 22.08% more than in 2023. "ATB-market" accounts for almost 40% of the total income of the top 10 companies.
"Silpo-food" (Kyiv) ranks second with a revenue of UAH 84.73 billion (+21.06%), and "Fora" (Kyiv region) is third, with UAH 29.49 billion (+50.52%).
Among other companies that demonstrated significant achievements in 2024, we can note "Comfy Trade" (Dnipropetrovsk region), which increased its revenue by 66.66% to UAH 27.63 billion, as well as "Rozetka" (Kyiv), which increased its revenue by 38.46% to UAH 25.46 billion.
However, there are also companies that have experienced a decrease in income, in particular "West Petrol Market" (Volyn region), whose revenue amounted to UAH 27.69 billion, which is 17.82% less compared to last year.
Top 10 retail companies in Ukraine in 2024:
- «ATB-market» (Dnipropetrovsk region) — UAH 181.09 billion (+22.08%);
- «Silpo-food» (Kyiv) — UAH 84.73 billion (+21.06%);
- «Fora» (Kyiv region) — UAH 29.49 billion (+50.52%);
- «West Petrol Market» (Volyn region) — UAH 27.69 billion (-17.82%);
- «Comfy Trade» (Dnipropetrovsk region) — UAH 27.63 billion (+66.66%);
- «Metro» (Kyiv) — UAH 25.55 billion (+26.81%);
- «Rozetka» (Kyiv) — UAH 25.46 billion (+38.46%);
- «RUSH» (Dnipropetrovsk region) — UAH 21.00 billion (+33.85%);
- «Omega» (Dnipropetrovsk region) — UAH 17.51 billion (+20.14%);
- «Foodcom» (Kyiv) — UAH 17.16 billion (+26.84%).
