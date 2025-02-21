Profit of Ukrainian banks increased by 20% in 2024 - Opendatabot

According to the NBU, Ukrainian banks earned almost UAH 104 billion in profit after tax last year. This is 20% more than in 2023. Banks must pay more than UAH 83 billion in income tax for the past year. The top 10 banks accounted for 85% of the total profit of all banks. This is reported by Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainian banks earned UAH 103.7 billion after paying income tax last year. This is 20% more than in 2023 . UAH 83.72 billion of corporate tax should be paid by banks for the past year - 14% more than in 2023 .

52 Ukrainian banks made a profit of UAH 104.12 billion. Another 9 banks suffered losses of UAH 418 million. It should be noted that at the end of the year, Cominvestbank was declared insolvent.

85% of the total profit of all banks is accounted for by the top 10. This is UAH 88.57 billion. The list of leaders has hardly changed, with the exception that the private Universal Bank (Monobank) has pushed the foreign Citibank out of the ranking.

PrivatBank accounted for 39% of the total profit of all banks: UAH 40.14 billion after tax. At the same time, the bank paid a record UAH 40.86 billion in taxes to the budget , almost half of all tax revenues from banks.

In total, the 7 state-owned banks earned UAH 67.19 billion (+23% compared to 2023 ). This is 65% of the total profit of the banking system. Oschadbank demonstrated the largest increase - its profit tripled compared to the previous year.

In total, state-owned banks have to pay UAH 48.36 billion.

The 14 banks with foreign capital earned UAH 22.51 billion. This is 22% of the total profit of the country's banks. Credit Agricole Bank demonstrated the largest growth, with its net profit increasing by 1.5 times.

Foreign banks paid UAH 22.99 billion (+3% by 2023 ), which amounts to 27.5% of the total corporate income tax in the banking sector.

Banks with private capital earned UAH 14 billion after tax , which is 1.5 times more than in 2023 (UAH 9.4 billion). This group accounts for 13% of the total profit.

The largest increase occurred in MTB Bank: by 6.8 times in a year.

The amount of tax on profit of banks with private capital increased by 37% to UAH 12.37 billion (14.7% of the total tax on banks).

