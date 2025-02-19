Cases worth tens of billions of hryvnias: the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine told about suspicious financial transactions in 2024

During 2024, the State Financial Monitoring Service received 1,750,940 reports on financial transactions within its competence. This is reported by Opendatabot with reference to the data of the agency, UNN informs.

Thus, over the past year, the number of such notifications increased by 23%. At the same time, the vast majority (99%) of notifications of the required inspection are submitted by banks, while others come from non-banking institutions, such as credit unions, insurance companies, pawnshops, etc.

More than 1,000 materials were sent to the relevant authorities after the audit. Their total amount amounted to UAH 62.59 billion. Most of the materials are sent to the National Police - 31% (323 cases). Another 27% or 289 cases were sent to the SBU and 15% or 156 cases to the NABU. In total, all these cases are estimated at UAH 37.39 billion, - the statement said.

The agency clarified that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the number of materials sent by the State Financial Monitoring Service to the SBI has increased by 3.3 times (11% or 118 materials). At the same time, the number of materials sent to the Tax Service decreased by 2.5 times to 95 cases. At the same time, the Prosecutor General's Office received the least number of materials - 7% (71), and 1 material was sent to the intelligence agencies.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi saidthat the restrictions on card transfers introduced in October 2024 led to an increase in transfers in the Electronic Payment System (EPS) by UAH 6.2 billion. At the same time, he said, transfers using card details have decreased.