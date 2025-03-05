Ukrainians have accumulated over 164 thousand new debts in three months: the reason has been named
During the period of the inactive Debtors Register from December 2024 to March 2025, Ukrainians accumulated over 164 thousand new debts. The most debts were recorded for traffic violations - 1.9 million or 21.4% of the total number.
More than 164 thousand new debts have accumulated among Ukrainians from December 2024 to March 2025 - during the time needed to restore the operation of the Unified Register of Debtors after the hack. This is reported by Opendatabot, as conveyed by UNN.
"Currently, more than 9 million debts are recorded in the Unified Register of Debtors. There has been an increase of 1.9% or 164,304 cases since the last update of the Register in December 2024. In comparison, the Register grew by 4.2% in the previous six months," the report states.
It is noted that debts in the form of special confiscations have increased by 14% — this is the seizure of property by court decision within criminal cases. There has also been a 7% increase in paid confiscations of items that have become either instruments of the offense or objects.
"Overall, Ukrainians most often end up in the Register for unpaid fines for traffic violations - 1.9 million or 21.4% of the total. Another 20% consists of debts for administrative offenses: over 1.8 million. The top three are completed by collections in favor of the state budget - 18% or 1.6 million. Almost 75% of all debts are attributed to men," the service reports.
It is emphasized that the most debts are recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region — 973,185 cases (11%), in Kyiv - 633,286 (7%) and in Kharkiv region - 620,211 (7%).
The number of debts for unpaid traffic fines in Ukraine has significantly increased, reaching 735,384 new cases last year. The majority of offenders are men, who make up 83% of the total number of debtors, but the share of women among those fined is gradually increasing.