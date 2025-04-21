How the year passed in the transport industry: 243 billion UAH in revenue and only 5 profitable companies

In 2024, the top ten companies in the transport and logistics sector generated a total revenue of over 243 billion UAH — this is 12% more than the previous year.

This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

"243.67 billion UAH in revenue was received by leading companies in the transport and postal sector, according to the Opendatabot Index. Over the year, their total revenue grew by 12%," reports Opendatabot.

According to the information, 8 companies increased their revenue, but only 5 out of the top ten managed to achieve a net profit. The total profit of the five is 8.16 billion UAH, while the losses of the other four companies amounted to 12.1 billion UAH. Another company broke even last year.

Despite the fact that half of the leading companies are state-owned, they account for over 70% of the total revenue of the top: 171.89 billion UAH.

Ukrzaliznytsia maintains leadership in revenue — 102.87 billion UAH (+11% over the year), but ended the year with a loss of 4.19 billion UAH. A similar situation is with Ukrtransgaz: revenue fell by a third, and losses reached 7.44 billion UAH.

According to Opendatabot, the year was more successful for Ukrposhta. Despite the company ending the year in the red, losses were reduced by almost half. Overall, Ukrposhta increased its revenue by 12% — to 12.98 billion UAH last year.

Operator GTS of Ukraine increased revenue by 7% (to 38.53 billion UAH) and ended the year with a profit of 1.27 billion UAH, despite a reduction in the indicator by 8.7 times. Ukrtransnafta's profit fell 16 times — to 1.22 billion UAH. It is noted that for the second year in a row, Nova Poshta, which belongs to the NOVA group, ranks second in the Index — its revenue increased by 23% to 44.78 billion UAH. But profit, on the contrary, decreased by 1.6 times — to 2.5 billion UAH.

In addition, this year, another company from the NOVA group, Neo-Trans, entered the Index for the first time. It showed the fastest revenue growth among the top ten: +100% (6.5 billion UAH). Its profit also doubled — to 116.55 million UAH. Together, the two NOVA companies account for 21% of the leaders' total revenue.

One of the most profitable was also the company Logistik Union from the ATB group: 3.06 billion UAH in profit (+40%). Its revenue grew by 29%.

Lemtrans from the SCM group maintains stability, remaining in seventh place with revenue of 7.3 billion UAH (+3%). Ukrainian Helicopters entered the Index for the first time. Despite an increase in revenue to 872 million UAH (+17%), the company recorded a loss of 52.5 million UAH.

Also, two companies from the agricultural holding of Oleksandr Radavsky, Promvagonstrans and Berehivsky Grain Receiving Enterprise, dropped out of the 2025 Index. According to information, their revenues decreased by 2.5 and 3 times respectively in 2024, but both ended up in the black: +2 million UAH and +36 million UAH profit.

