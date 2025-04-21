How the year passed in the transport industry: 243 billion UAH in revenue and only 5 profitable companies

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained
Exclusive
06:59 AM • 696 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 11257 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 27032 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 43449 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 29057 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 34119 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 53479 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 72189 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 58563 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 69084 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
0m/s
51%
748 mm
Popular news

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

April 20, 09:39 PM • 21911 views

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 14747 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

01:20 AM • 24896 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

01:56 AM • 21585 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 55776 views
Publications

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

05:47 AM • 11233 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 37885 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 40170 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 72184 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 56768 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Pope Francis

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 69080 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 38910 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 40176 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 40823 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 74422 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

M142 HIMARS

Financial Times

TikTok

How the year passed in the transport industry: 243 billion UAH in revenue and only 5 profitable companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Top 10 Ukrainian transport companies in 2024 received 243.67 billion UAH in revenue (+12%), but only five of them were profitable. The total profit of the top five amounted to 8.16 billion UAH, while the losses of the other four companies reached 12.1 billion UAH.

How the year passed in the transport industry: 243 billion UAH in revenue and only 5 profitable companies

In 2024, the top ten companies in the transport and logistics sector generated a total revenue of over 243 billion UAH — this is 12% more than the previous year.

This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details 

"243.67 billion UAH in revenue was received by leading companies in the transport and postal sector, according to the Opendatabot Index. Over the year, their total revenue grew by 12%," reports Opendatabot.

According to the information, 8 companies increased their revenue, but only 5 out of the top ten managed to achieve a net profit. The total profit of the five is 8.16 billion UAH, while the losses of the other four companies amounted to 12.1 billion UAH. Another company broke even last year.

Despite the fact that half of the leading companies are state-owned, they account for over 70% of the total revenue of the top: 171.89 billion UAH.

Ukrzaliznytsia maintains leadership in revenue — 102.87 billion UAH (+11% over the year), but ended the year with a loss of 4.19 billion UAH. A similar situation is with Ukrtransgaz: revenue fell by a third, and losses reached 7.44 billion UAH.

According to Opendatabot, the year was more successful for Ukrposhta. Despite the company ending the year in the red, losses were reduced by almost half. Overall, Ukrposhta increased its revenue by 12% — to 12.98 billion UAH last year.

Ukrainians' debts on microloans increased by 1.7 times - data from Opendatabot04.04.25, 09:50 • 7033 views

Operator GTS of Ukraine increased revenue by 7% (to 38.53 billion UAH) and ended the year with a profit of 1.27 billion UAH, despite a reduction in the indicator by 8.7 times. Ukrtransnafta's profit fell 16 times — to 1.22 billion UAH. It is noted that for the second year in a row, Nova Poshta, which belongs to the NOVA group, ranks second in the Index — its revenue increased by 23% to 44.78 billion UAH. But profit, on the contrary, decreased by 1.6 times — to 2.5 billion UAH.

In addition, this year, another company from the NOVA group, Neo-Trans, entered the Index for the first time. It showed the fastest revenue growth among the top ten: +100% (6.5 billion UAH). Its profit also doubled — to 116.55 million UAH. Together, the two NOVA companies account for 21% of the leaders' total revenue.

One of the most profitable was also the company Logistik Union from the ATB group: 3.06 billion UAH in profit (+40%). Its revenue grew by 29%.

Where are the most cases for fines from the TCC in 2025: top regions 18.04.25, 09:27 • 4188 views

Lemtrans from the SCM group maintains stability, remaining in seventh place with revenue of 7.3 billion UAH (+3%). Ukrainian Helicopters entered the Index for the first time. Despite an increase in revenue to 872 million UAH (+17%), the company recorded a loss of 52.5 million UAH.

Also, two companies from the agricultural holding of Oleksandr Radavsky, Promvagonstrans and Berehivsky Grain Receiving Enterprise, dropped out of the 2025 Index. According to information, their revenues decreased by 2.5 and 3 times respectively in 2024, but both ended up in the black: +2 million UAH and +36 million UAH profit.

Every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a pension of UAH 3,340 - Opendatabot16.04.25, 09:35 • 5488 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyFinance
Ukrainian Railways
Ukrposhta
Ukraine
Brent
$67.08
Bitcoin
$87,548.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,396.60
Ethereum
$1,649.53