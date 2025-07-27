Trump's special envoy seeks peace in Ukraine and the Middle East: Witkoff outlines conditions

US President Donald Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, wants to achieve peace in Ukraine and the Middle East before his term ends. He stated this in an interview with Fox News, as reported by UNN.

When asked by a journalist how he envisions a dignified end to his term as Trump's special envoy, Witkoff replied that for this to happen, the Russian-Ukrainian war and hostilities in the Middle East must cease.

If we solve the problems of Russia and Ukraine and conclude a peace agreement, because that is what is needed. If we achieve lasting peace in Gaza, establish long-term peace in the Middle East, I think these will be the main achievements - Witkoff stated.

Earlier, UNN reported that US President Donald Trump is tired of waiting for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take steps to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump does not rule out the possibility of a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to him, "this will definitely happen, but it should have happened three months ago".