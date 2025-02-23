Zelensky names the number of Patriots needed to protect against Russia

Ukraine needs 20 more Patriot systems to protect against air threats from Russia. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine. The Year 2025" forum, a UNN correspondent reports.

"We need 20 of these systems (Patriot - ed.), and it's definitely $35 billion. If the United States provides us with $35 billion in the form of Patriot, we will consider that they have invested, invested. We, in turn, are ready to invest the same amount on our part," Zelensky said.

According to the President, the cost of one Patriot system - is about one and a half billion dollars, although the price could rise to $1.8 billion due to the war.

Zelenskyy also pointed out that Ukraine has not yet received all the Patriot systems that were announced last year.

Ukraine is working on its own Patriot analogues - Zelensky