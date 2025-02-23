Ukraine is working on its own Patriot analogues - Zelensky
Zelenskyy announced the development of Ukrainian analogs of Patriot air defense systems. Ukrainian developments Palianytsia, Peklo, and Ruta are already striking at Russian territory, and ballistic missile production is being prepared.
During a press conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted that work is underway on Ukrainian analogs of the Patriot, UNN reports.
The Head of State noted that Ukraine had not yet received everything that had been approved at the July NATO summit.
We deal with these issues, we deal with air defense systems and we deal with Ukrainian analogues
According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian developments of "Palyanytsia," "Peklo," and "Ruta" are already striking at Russian territory. The launch of ballistic missile production is being prepared.