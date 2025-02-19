ukenru
Zelensky: Ukraine lacks missiles for air defense, so we ask for licenses to produce missiles for Patriot

Zelensky: Ukraine lacks missiles for air defense, so we ask for licenses to produce missiles for Patriot

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40372 views

The President of Ukraine announced a shortage of missiles for the Patriot air defense system and asked the United States to provide licenses for their production. Ukraine needs about 20 air defense systems for effective defense.

The Ukrainian military lacks missiles for air defense systems. It is important for Ukraine to obtain a license to produce missiles for the Patriot system.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

When they said that there were no troops on the territory of Ukraine, but they had air defense. The United States has this powerful air defense. Can we get 20 air defense systems? That would be enough. We do not need their maintenance of these systems. We have our own people, we will train them. For us, we are not even talking about troops directly in Ukraine (the US contingent - ed.), but we can get licenses, not even missiles, but licenses to produce missiles for Patriot air defense systems. I know that we count every day, and I apologize when, at 3-4-5 in the morning, the commander calls me and says: we are near this city, I don't want to say which city it is, but we have no missiles for Patriot systems under this city. We've run out, I understand that. He says that eight missiles are approaching, but we have no missiles for air defense systems

- Zelensky said. 

He emphasized that he had spoken about this with U.S. representatives in the context of what they could provide Ukraine in terms of security guarantees.

You don't want to send troops, you don't want NATO. Can we get enough Patriot systems? This is such a long conversation, too long

- Zelensky added.

Recall

Ukraine spent $320 billion on the war with Russia , of which $200 billion was foreign military aid. At the same time, the United States has provided only $67 billion in military aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
natoNATO
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

