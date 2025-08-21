Dnipropetrovsk region was hit by Russian drones and missiles: infrastructure and enterprises affected, there is a casualty

During the night, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and missiles, hitting infrastructure, causing several fires, damaging 2 enterprises and gas pipelines, and injuring one person, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Air defense forces were active in the region. 18 drones and 2 missiles were shot down, the Air Command reported. In the Yurivka community of Pavlohrad district, several fires broke out as a result of a UAV attack. A 48-year-old man was injured. Infrastructure was damaged. - Lysak wrote.

According to the head of the OVA, the aggressor also directed drones at Nikopol district, and additionally shelled it with artillery. Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska communities suffered. "5 private houses, 5 outbuildings, a car, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged," Lysak noted.

"The enemy hit Synelnykove district with UAVs – Mezhivska and Pokrovska communities. Fires broke out. 2 enterprises and a gas pipeline were damaged. In the Tsarychanka community of Dnipro district, a private house was damaged and a power line was affected as a result of a UAV attack," the head of the OVA stated.

546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles