5 people injured in Dnipro region due to Russian drone attack

Five people were injured and a gas station was damaged in Dnipro region as a result of a kamikaze drone attack by Russian troops, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Five people were injured in the Chervonohryhorivka community in the Nikopol region. The enemy hit there with a kamikaze drone. Women aged 36, 57, 60, 71 and a 62-year-old man were injured - Lysak wrote.

One of the victims, he said, was hospitalized in moderate condition. The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis.

"A gas station and a car were damaged," said the RMA head.

