5 people injured in Dnipro region due to Russian drone attack

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43838 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68974 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104646 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72380 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116600 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100894 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113040 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116700 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152781 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109565 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83759 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50489 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77995 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36353 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104646 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116600 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152781 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143480 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175854 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36353 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77995 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134063 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135963 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164249 views
5 people injured in Dnipro region due to Russian drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20134 views

Five people were injured in the Chervonohryhorivka community in the Nikopol region as a result of a kamikaze drone attack. A gas station and a car were damaged, and one woman was hospitalized.

Five people were injured and a gas station was damaged in Dnipro region as a result of a kamikaze drone attack by Russian troops, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Five people were injured in the Chervonohryhorivka community in the Nikopol region. The enemy hit there with a kamikaze drone. Women aged 36, 57, 60, 71 and a 62-year-old man were injured

- Lysak wrote.

One of the victims, he said, was hospitalized in moderate condition. The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis.

"A gas station and a car were damaged," said the RMA head.

Russian troops shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery: four people were injured17.02.25, 09:39 • 26886 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

