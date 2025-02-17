Russian troops shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery: four people were injured

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, Marhanets suffered the most from Russian shelling over the day. Since the evening, the aggressor has fired several times at the city with artillery, four people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Marhanets suffered the most from enemy terror. Since the evening, the aggressor has been shelling the city several times with artillery. Four people were injured. A 64-year-old woman. And men aged 22, 26 and 54. One of the victims was hospitalized in a moderate condition, - the statement said.

Details

RMA notes that there was a fire, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

An educational institution, an administrative building, an industrial and utility company, 8 shops, a cafe, and a legal center were destroyed.

8 apartment buildings and 4 private houses were damaged. An outbuilding, a garage, and a car were damaged. A power line was damaged.

The occupiers also shelled villages in Marhanetska and Myrovska communities. No one was killed or wounded.

