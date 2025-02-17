Russian troops shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery: four people were injured

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13790 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54970 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78921 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107245 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79190 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118439 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101306 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113105 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116747 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153985 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92436 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60328 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 29026 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90335 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51030 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107245 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153985 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144554 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176858 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51030 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90335 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134501 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136416 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164629 views
Russian troops shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery: four people were injured

Russian troops shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery: four people were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26887 views

Russian troops shelled the town of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery. Four people were injured, an educational institution, an administrative building, businesses and residential buildings were damaged.

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, Marhanets suffered the most from Russian shelling over the day. Since the evening, the aggressor has fired several times at the city with artillery, four people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Marhanets suffered the most from enemy terror. Since the evening, the aggressor has been shelling the city several times with artillery. Four people were injured. A 64-year-old woman. And men aged 22, 26 and 54. One of the victims was hospitalized in a moderate condition,

- the statement said.

Details

RMA notes that there was a fire, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

An educational institution, an administrative building, an industrial and utility company, 8 shops, a cafe, and a legal center were destroyed.

8 apartment buildings and 4 private houses were damaged. An outbuilding, a garage, and a car were damaged. A power line was damaged.

The occupiers also shelled villages in Marhanetska and Myrovska communities. No one was killed or wounded.

Kyiv region suffered a casualty due to a night attack by Russian Federation: the consequences were shown17.02.25, 08:37 • 28782 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
dniproDnipro

Contact us about advertising