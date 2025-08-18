Russians hit Pavlohrad with a missile, and two communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad at night, and drone attacks on Synelnykove district, causing fires and damaging a transport enterprise, reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy struck Pavlohrad with a missile. A fire broke out. Rescuers extinguished the fire. - wrote Lysak.

According to him, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk communities. "There is damage to the territory of an industrial enterprise. Infrastructure, 2 private houses, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged," noted the head of the Regional Military Administration.

In Synelnykove district, the Russian army hit with drones. Specifically, in the Mezheva and Mykolaiv communities. Fires also broke out there. A transport enterprise and a private house were damaged. - Lysak reported.

According to his data, air defenders shot down an enemy UAV over the region.