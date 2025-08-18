$41.450.00
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to
August 17, 06:51 PM • 21466 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 42724 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 81100 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 134857 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 87496 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 84923 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67374 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 55069 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248519 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Russians hit Pavlohrad with a missile, and two communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

At night, the enemy attacked Pavlohrad with a missile, causing a fire. Nikopol region suffered from FPV drones and artillery, and Synelnykove region from drones.

Russians hit Pavlohrad with a missile, and two communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad at night, and drone attacks on Synelnykove district, causing fires and damaging a transport enterprise, reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy struck Pavlohrad with a missile. A fire broke out. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

- wrote Lysak.

According to him, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk communities. "There is damage to the territory of an industrial enterprise. Infrastructure, 2 private houses, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged," noted the head of the Regional Military Administration.

In Synelnykove district, the Russian army hit with drones. Specifically, in the Mezheva and Mykolaiv communities. Fires also broke out there. A transport enterprise and a private house were damaged.

- Lysak reported.

According to his data, air defenders shot down an enemy UAV over the region.

Julia Shramko

