Russian army shells Nikopol: two women injured

In the evening, the Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery fire, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Two women were injured - 18 and 44 years old. They are in hospital in moderate condition. They are being provided with the necessary medical care - said Lysak.

According to him, private houses, an outbuilding, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

The information is being clarified, summarized the RMA chairman.

