Russian army shells Nikopol: two women injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Nikopol, injuring two women aged 18 and 44. Private houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were damaged.
In the evening, the Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery fire, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Two women were injured - 18 and 44 years old. They are in hospital in moderate condition. They are being provided with the necessary medical care
According to him, private houses, an outbuilding, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
The information is being clarified, summarized the RMA chairman.
