Enemy drone hits a truck in Dnipropetrovs'k region: one man killed, another in hospital

One person was killed and another injured as a result of an enemy drone hitting a truck in Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Tonight, a truck caught fire on the highway near a village in Synelnyk district as a result of a drone hit - the statement said.

According to rescuers, a man in the car died at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital.

The fire was extinguished by the SES units.

