Enemy drone hits a truck in Dnipropetrovs'k region: one man killed, another in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone attacked a truck on a highway in the Synelnyk district, causing a fire. The attack killed one man, injured another and took him to the hospital.
One person was killed and another injured as a result of an enemy drone hitting a truck in Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
Tonight, a truck caught fire on the highway near a village in Synelnyk district as a result of a drone hit
According to rescuers, a man in the car died at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital.
The fire was extinguished by the SES units.
