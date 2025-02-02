In a number of regions of Ukraine, 40 enemy drones of various types were shot down

Also 13 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area.

As of 09:00, 40 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions.

It is also noted that on the night of February 2, 2025, Russian military forces attacked Ukraine with 55 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsk-Akhtarsk, and Russia. Among this group were also 13 enemy imitator drones, which were lost in the area.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

