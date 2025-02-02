In a number of regions of Ukraine, 40 enemy drones of various types were shot down

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 32087 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69836 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103229 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106557 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124738 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102538 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130438 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103593 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103718 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95773 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113255 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 28690 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107715 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 32185 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124742 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163219 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153258 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3516 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10381 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107715 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113255 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138797 views
In a number of regions of Ukraine, 40 enemy drones of various types were shot down

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35126 views

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 55 Shahed drones and imitator drones from different directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 40 attack UAVs and recorded the loss of 13 enemy imitator drones.

Also 13 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the SAR of Ukraine.

Details

As of 09:00, 40 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions.

It is also noted that on the night of February 2, 2025, Russian military forces attacked Ukraine with 55 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsk-Akhtarsk, and Russia. Among this group were also 13 enemy imitator drones, which were lost in the area.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces. 

Russia has created a drone capable of engaging Ukrainian naval drones - ISW02.02.25, 05:38 • 68357 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising