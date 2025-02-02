ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Russia has created a drone capable of engaging Ukrainian naval drones - ISW

Russia has created a drone capable of engaging Ukrainian naval drones - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Russian Black Sea Fleet has used an Orion drone for the first time to destroy a Ukrainian maritime drone. ISW reports that this could change the balance of power in the Black Sea.

The Russian military has created a drone capable of engaging Ukrainian naval drones. This can level the dominance of the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that the Black Sea Fleet used a drone to destroy a Ukrainian military maritime drone.

Russian military bloggers claim that the Russian Black Sea Fleet launched missiles from an Orion drone manufactured by the Russian company Kronstadt from an unidentified military naval facility.

This strike may be the first documented case of Russian forces using a military naval facility to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles capable of destroying Ukrainian naval drones.

At the same time, another Russian blogger called on the Russian authorities to increase the production of weapons similar to the X-UAV (TKB-1030) missiles launched from a drone. This would allow for a more effective fight against the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' maritime drones, which have made the use of helicopters in the Black Sea area too risky.

Ukrainian forces have demonstrated their ability to shoot down Russian Mi-8 helicopters over the Black Sea with missiles launched from Magura V5 maritime strike drones. The February 1 strike by the Russian Black Sea Fleet suggests that Russian forces have developed a new method to try to offset this adaptation of Ukrainian naval drones,

- the report says.

Recall

On January 26, Russian telegram channels reported on the attack of marine drones on Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of two unmanned boats near the peninsula.

Olga Rozgon

