Russia has created a drone capable of engaging Ukrainian naval drones - ISW

The Russian military has created a drone capable of engaging Ukrainian naval drones. This can level the dominance of the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that the Black Sea Fleet used a drone to destroy a Ukrainian military maritime drone.

Russian military bloggers claim that the Russian Black Sea Fleet launched missiles from an Orion drone manufactured by the Russian company Kronstadt from an unidentified military naval facility.

This strike may be the first documented case of Russian forces using a military naval facility to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles capable of destroying Ukrainian naval drones.

At the same time, another Russian blogger called on the Russian authorities to increase the production of weapons similar to the X-UAV (TKB-1030) missiles launched from a drone. This would allow for a more effective fight against the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' maritime drones, which have made the use of helicopters in the Black Sea area too risky.

Ukrainian forces have demonstrated their ability to shoot down Russian Mi-8 helicopters over the Black Sea with missiles launched from Magura V5 maritime strike drones. The February 1 strike by the Russian Black Sea Fleet suggests that Russian forces have developed a new method to try to offset this adaptation of Ukrainian naval drones, - the report says.

On January 26, Russian telegram channels reported on the attack of marine drones on Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of two unmanned boats near the peninsula.