Russian army attacks Nikopol: enterprise damaged, 5 injured
Kyiv • UNN
Five men aged 30-39 were injured as a result of artillery shelling of Nikopol. A fire broke out at an industrial enterprise and was extinguished by rescuers.
The artillery shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region by Russian troops injured five people and damaged an enterprise, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
The Russian army has been terrorizing Nikopol since the morning. Five men were injured in the shelling there. They are between 30 and 39 years old. All of them are hospitalized
According to him, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers. "The industrial enterprise was damaged," Lysak said.
