Russian troops shell Nikopol with MLRS: one killed and one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Nikopol with multiple rocket launchers, killing a 54-year-old woman and wounding a 45-year-old man. Houses were destroyed, and the city's infrastructure and communications were damaged.
On January 15, the enemy attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). As a result of the enemy attack, the city suffered a casualty and a wounded person, and fires broke out. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
A 54-year-old woman died in Nikopol. Rescuers pulled her body out from under the rubble of the house. The enemy destroyed it by shelling the city with multiple rocket launchers,
Details
It is also reported that a man of 45 years old was wounded in the enemy attack. He received medical assistance. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.
The shelling destroyed a house and an outbuilding. There are also damaged houses - private and multi-storey buildings. Garages and cars were damaged. Gas pipelines and power lines were hit.
Recall
In December last year, a 16-year-old boy sustained mine-blast injury as a result of Russian shelling of the Nikopol region. In total, the occupiers attacked the area almost 15 times, damaging 19 buildings and infrastructure.