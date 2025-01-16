ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian troops shell Nikopol with MLRS: one killed and one wounded

Russian troops shell Nikopol with MLRS: one killed and one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31196 views

Russian troops shelled Nikopol with multiple rocket launchers, killing a 54-year-old woman and wounding a 45-year-old man. Houses were destroyed, and the city's infrastructure and communications were damaged.

On January 15, the enemy attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). As a result of the enemy attack, the city suffered a casualty and a wounded person, and fires broke out. This was reported  by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

A 54-year-old woman died in Nikopol. Rescuers pulled her body out from under the rubble of the house. The enemy destroyed it by shelling the city with multiple rocket launchers,

- the statement said.

Details

It is also reported that a man of 45 years old was wounded in the enemy attack. He received medical assistance. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The shelling destroyed a house and an outbuilding. There are also damaged houses - private and multi-storey buildings. Garages and cars were damaged. Gas pipelines and power lines were hit.

Recall

In December last year, a 16-year-old boy sustained mine-blast injury as a result of Russian shelling of the Nikopol region. In total, the occupiers attacked the area almost 15 times, damaging 19 buildings and infrastructure.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

